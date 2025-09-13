Ang denies corruption allegations

REPRESENTATIVE James “Jojo” Ang Jr. of Uswag Ilonggo Party-list issued two official statements denying allegations linking him to supposed corruption and irregularities in government flood-control projects, describing the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

On September 8, 2025, Ang denied involvement in any corrupt practices.

“I strongly and categorically deny the baseless accusations linking me to alleged corrupt practices and illegal acts. The ongoing flood-control investigation is a serious matter. I am totally surprised that my name has been mentioned,” Ang said.

He added that some parties were resorting to “name-dragging” to advance personal agendas and divert attention from the real issues.

“I denounce all types of corruption that prejudice not just the government but also undermine the trust placed in us by the Filipino people. I am one with the people in exacting accountability from those responsible for misusing public funds and eroding the integrity of our institutions,” he said.

In his September 11, 2025 statement, Ang reiterated his position and expressed support for a thorough inquiry into government projects.

“I fully support a transparent and impartial investigation of those alleged to have profited from flood-control and other government projects. The Filipino people deserve nothing less than the truth,” Ang said.

He denied implicating other officials in the controversy, stressing that he never mentioned their names.

“I have never invoked the name of Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, Representative Zaldy Co, or any public official. I will pursue every legal remedy available against those who fabricated and spread these unfounded claims,” Ang said.

The lawmaker vowed to respond to the allegations through proper channels.

“I will respond to the allegations against me at the proper time, in the appropriate forum,” he said.

Ang added that his record of public service has always been guided by integrity and commitment to his constituents. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)