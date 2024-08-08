Another NPA killed, high-powered firearm seized in Iloilo encounter

GOVERNMENT troops killed a member of the Communist New People's Army (NPA) and recovered a high-powered firearm during an encounter in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, on August 7, 2024.

Joint elements from the 61st, 12th, and 82nd Infantry Battalions of the Philippine Army clashed with approximately three members of the Regional Headquarters (RHQ) and Central Front, Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (CF, KR-P) at around 10:40 a.m.

Jose Jerry Tacaisan, a resident of Sitio Tabionan, Barangay Bucari in Leon, Iloilo, also known as Miller/Bronze, was killed in a five-minute firefight. Tacaisan, a former squad leader of the dismantled Southern Panay Front, was identified as one of the key figures in the encounter.

From the encounter site, authorities seized Tacaisan's body, an M16 assault rifle, 85 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, magazines, a bandolier, subversive documents, and personal belongings.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, commended the troops and the local community for neutralizing another NPA member.

"We will not rest until we have dismantled the last remaining guerrilla front of the CTG in Panay. With the support of everyone working alongside us and contributing to our goal of establishing a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) in this part of the country, I am confident that we can make Iloilo and the entire Panay Island a more peaceful and progressive place to live," Sison added.

Sison urged the remaining NPA members to surrender and take advantage of the government's Enhanced-Comprehensive Integration Program (E-CLIP).

This marks the second encounter between government troops and the NPA in the province this week. On August 5, the 82nd and 12th IB killed Benjamin Cortel, alias Mamang/Amor, the Political Officer of RHQ, KR-P, in an encounter in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo. Five high-powered firearms were also recovered from that encounter. (SunStar Philippines)