Another top NPA leader killed

THE body of Vicente Hinojales, the top leader of the New People's Army (NPA) on Panay Island, was found abandoned in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, on August 15, 2024.

Eight individuals died in a series of clashes since August 5.

On August 5, 7, and 8, clashes occurred between troops from the 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion and other units.

The first encounter on August 5 took place in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, resulting in the death of political officer Benjamin Cortel and the capture of five high-powered firearms.

The second clash on August 7 occurred in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, leading to the death of former squad leader Jose Jerry Tacaisan and the seizure of one high-powered firearm.

On August 8, a series of encounters with troops in Barangay Aglonok resulted in the deaths of Aurelio Berjes Bosque, Jovelyn Silverio, Rumulo Ituriaga Gangoso, Jielmor Gauranoc, and Armando Rogelio Sabares.

The discovery on August 15 was made by operatives from the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion of the Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID).

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3ID, commended the troops for their successful operation.

“We are resolute in our commitment to dismantling the Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay and the Central Front (W), the remaining forces of the communist terrorist group (CTG) in Panay. Our troops are tirelessly conducting combat operations to neutralize the remaining NPAs and create a secure environment for all Panaynons,” Sison said.

The military aims to achieve a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) for Panay Island by the end of September 2024.

"Hopefully, with God's grace, by the end of September, we will declare Panay Island as having SIPS status," Sison said.

Hinojales, also known as Arjie, Hadjie, Mandi, and LJ, was the Regional Secretary of Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay.

Military operatives from the 82ID of the 3ID found Hinojales' body in a state of decay, indicating he had been abandoned by his comrades. His identity was confirmed through personal belongings and information from former rebels.

A subsequent encounter ensued after the discovery of the body as troops conducted a thorough search of the area for remaining NPA members.

Hinojales was a key figure in the Regional Headquarters of the KR-P, which had engaged in recent clashes with government forces in the area.

He was also linked to the brutal killing of Corporal Frederick Villasis, a soldier from the 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion. A Glock 17 9mm pistol belonging to Villasis was recovered from Hinojales' position.

The NPA leader in Agusan del Sur is facing multiple arrest warrants for various criminal cases, including Destructive Arson (Criminal Case No. 6524), two counts of Kidnapping, and Serious Illegal Detention (Criminal Case Nos. 6525 and 6527).

Hinojales has a history of criminal activities, including involvement in the raid on the Maasin Police Station (MPS) in 2017, ambushes of PNP vehicles, and attacks on government troops. He was also wanted for destructive arson and kidnapping charges in Agusan del Sur.

He is accused of burning equipment in Dumalag, Capiz; Sibalom, Antique; and Madalag, Aklan, resulting in the death of Private First Class Mark Nemis. (SunStar Philippines)