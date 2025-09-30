Antique Airport set to open new terminal

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced the completion of the new Passenger Terminal Building of Antique Airport, which is set to open soon as part of the National Government’s initiative to modernize regional airports.

The new 2,224-square-meter terminal can accommodate more than 300 passengers, a significant upgrade from its current 64-passenger capacity.

The facility includes a wider departure and arrival area, check-in counters, restrooms, a nursing and breastfeeding room, and amenities for persons with disabilities.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the new airport in Antique should set the standard for all regional airport improvements.

“This should be the benchmark of all regional airport improvements across the country. Ganito dapat ang standards sa lahat, maluwag, kumpleto ang facilities sa mga pasahero at accessible sa lahat lalo na sa persons with disabilities,” Lopez said.

The project was made possible with the support of Senator Loren Legarda and Congressman Antonio Agapito “AA” Legarda.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier directed the DOTr to enhance regional airports to provide a world-class travel experience for passengers.

In Iloilo, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) at Iloilo International Airport (IIA) is also implementing upgrades to improve passenger convenience.

Under the supervision of the DOTr, the airport is set to install 250 brand-new gang chairs to replace older seating.

The new chairs are designed to provide better support and durability for travelers waiting for their flights.

The replacement is part of ongoing facility improvements at IIA to meet the demands of increasing passenger volume and to enhance comfort while maintaining safe and efficient operations.

The upgrades in Antique and Iloilo highlight the DOTr’s continuing effort to modernize regional airports and improve air travel services in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)