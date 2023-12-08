Antique bus accident victims get P60,000 financial aid

VICTIMS of the bus accident in Hamtic, Antique received P60,000 financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Western Visayas.

The tragedy killed at least 18 people and wounded 10 more. Six of the 10 survivors are still in a serious condition in an Iloilo City hospital, while the four are already stable.

The DSWD-Western Visayas has provided financial assistance to the six victims confined at Western Visayas Medical Center. Each of the victims received P10,000.

The agency has partnered with Local Social Welfare and Development Offices to distribute the aid to other affected families.

To determine what further support the victims and their families require, DSWD-Western Visayas is conducting additional assessments.

The bus accident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2023, after the driver of the Ceres bus lost control of the vehicle, sending the bus off the highway and down into the 60 to 70 feet ravine. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)