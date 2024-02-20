Antique gov’t to award 1.7K housing units to Yolanda-hit families

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – The provincial government is eyeing to award this month 1,787 housing units built by the National Housing Authority (NHA) in Barangay Lacayon in Bugasong town for families affected by Typhoon Yolanda.

In a stakeholders meeting called by Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao last January, the contractor of the PHP517.8 million housing project, Eddmari Construction and Trading, committed to energizing a mini-dam near the housing site to serve as water source within three months, Eby Archangel Butiong, head of the Antique Provincial Housing Affairs and Resettlement Office (PHARO), said in an interview Tuesday.

The contractor completed the project in 2019, but the lack of water supply caused a delay in the awarding of units to the beneficiaries.

“The housing units, however, were not awarded to the beneficiaries because there was a problem with the source of potable water,” Butiong said.

During the meeting, Bugasong Mayor John Lloyd Pacete said he plans to raffle off the units within the month to determine the units of each beneficiary, and they could apply for electrical connection with the Antique Electric Cooperative.

“The governor is really looking forward to the housing units getting occupied by the beneficiaries,” Butiong said. (PNA)