Antique hosts Visayas arts exhibition

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – Enthusiasts are being amazed by various artworks of local artists alongside masterpieces of international artists in the ongoing Visayas Islands Visual Arts Exhibition (VIVA ExCon) in this capital town.

For the first time, Antique hosted the VIVA ExCon that is ongoing until Dec.11 at the old capitol building here and the Crossing Aldea Compound in Sibalom town.

Visual artist Ma. Fe Opao, also a teacher at St. Anthony’s College here, is proud to see artworks of local artists such as paintings, clay works, and other art forms.

“I am amazed and so proud to see that the artworks of our local artists are also at par with those of artists from other countries,” she said.

Also joining the exhibition were artists from Japan, Myanmar, Germany, and India, among others.

Normel Ballarta, a volunteer curator, said 16 art pieces by Antique artists are on display in one of the four exhibition rooms.

“Students were enthusiastic in interacting with the local artists, too,” he said.

One work that stands out, he said, is the “Uneven Horizons” oil on canvas painting of Rey Aurelio from Patnongon town, depicting the hardship of a construction laborer.

Antique Visual Artist Association board secretary Jose Edison Tondares invited art fanatics to visit the exhibit that officially opened on Nov 8.

Antique Congressman Antonio Agapito Legarda, in his message during the opening ceremony, expressed gratitude to the organizers for holding the event that provides a venue for local artisans to showcase their artworks.

“The VIVA ExCon provides a platform for our local artisans to show their innate talents,” he said.

After the VIVA ExCon, Legarda said he will continue to support artisans to help promote their creativity. (PNA)