Antique, Leon’s most wanted nabbed

AUTHORITIES arrested Antique’s eighth most wanted person (MWP) for frustrated murder and Leon town’s first MWP for rape in separate manhunt operations conducted in Antique and Iloilo on May 25, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful arrests, saying the operations demonstrated the police force’s commitment to bringing wanted individuals before the courts.

“The swift arrest of the wanted person shortly after the issuance of the warrant reflects the prompt action, coordination, and readiness of our operating units in enforcing the law. I commend the tracker teams for their dedication, professionalism, and sense of urgency in immediately acting on the warrant, ensuring that the wanted person will face the charges filed against him. PRO 6 remains committed to serving warrants without delay and upholding justice for the victims and the community,” Tuaño said.

He added, “The successful arrest of Leon’s Top 1 Most Wanted Person demonstrates our firm resolve to pursue individuals charged with serious crimes and ensure that they face the full force of the law. PRO 6 will continue to intensify its campaign against wanted persons, particularly those charged with heinous crimes, to ensure that justice is served and our communities are protected.”

The first operation resulted in the arrest of Antique’s eighth MWP, identified only as alias Jov, 54, a farmer, during a manhunt operation in Barangay Cabunga-an, San Remigio, Antique, at 6:39 p.m. on May 25.

Tracker teams from the San Remigio Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the 1st Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company (APMFC) carried out the operation.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 11, San Jose, Antique, dated May 25, 2026. The court recommended bail of P200,000 for frustrated murder.

Police said the operation was launched shortly after the warrant was issued, leading to the suspect’s immediate apprehension.

Meanwhile, authorities also arrested Leon MPS’ first MWP, identified only as alias Jen, 54, a farmer and resident of Barangay Anonang, Leon, Iloilo.

The suspect was apprehended during a manhunt operation along Capalla Avenue in Barangay Poblacion, Leon, Iloilo, at 10:18 p.m. on May 25.

He was wanted for rape by carnal knowledge under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1(B) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended, in relation to Republic Act (RA) 7610.

The arrest was carried out by tracker teams from the Leon MPS, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), the Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6).

Authorities said the arrest stemmed from a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 30, Sixth Judicial Region, Iloilo City, dated May 25, 2026. The warrant carried no recommended bail.

Following his arrest, Jen was placed under the custody of the Leon MPS for documentation and disposition before his turnover to the issuing court.

Tuaño said the two successful operations highlighted the continuing campaign of the PRO 6 against wanted individuals across the region.

He emphasized that law enforcement units will continue conducting intensified manhunt operations to ensure that individuals facing criminal charges are arrested and made accountable before the courts.

The arrests brought to justice two individuals facing serious criminal charges and underscored the continuing efforts of police units in Western Visayas to locate and apprehend wanted individuals through coordinated intelligence and law enforcement operations. (Leo Solinap)