Antique LGUs, PDEA unite for Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week

LOCAL government units (LGUs) in the Province of Antique, including Sibalom, Culasi, San Remigio, and Patnongon, marked the 2024 Drug Abuse Prevention and Control (DAPC) Week with various activities aimed at promoting a health-based approach to drug prevention.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Western Visayas, through its Antique Provincial Office, joined the DAPC Week observance from November 17 to 23, 2024.

The weeklong observance carried the theme, “Prioritizing Health-Based Approach in Drug Abuse Prevention and Control.”

The highlight of the celebration was a flag-raising ceremony held at the local offices of each participating LGU. During the event, attendees signed and recited the Pledge of Commitment as part of the Drug-Free Workplace Program.

This annual observance, held every third week of November, aims to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, encourage community involvement, and support efforts to create a safe, drug-free environment.

On November 18, around 1:30 p.m., PDEA representatives collaborated with Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (Badacs) in Barangays Maybato North, 7, and 2 of San Jose de Buenavista, Antique, to distribute Drug Abuse Prevention and Control tarpaulins.

PDEA also handed out educational materials, including PDEA Comics, to increase public awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and the government’s anti-drug campaign.

The observance underscores the importance of community engagement and a health-based approach to addressing drug-related issues.

LGUs and PDEA officials stressed their commitment to combating illegal drugs and fostering a safer and healthier society.

During 2024 DAPC Week, policymakers, government workers, and anti-drug campaign implementers pledged their commitment to a drug-free Philippines.

They pledged to prevent illicit drug proliferation by integrating anti-drug initiatives into public service platforms, committing to serving as responsible and productive members of society.

“We, the policy makers, implementers, and government workers, as partners in anti-drug campaigns of the government, do hereby pledge our commitment and support in the efforts, initiatives, and strategies geared toward achieving a Drug-Free Philippines,” the pledge read, signifying their dedication to supporting the government’s efforts and strategies against illegal drugs.

The participants affirmed their roles in preventing drug abuse by promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of collective responsibility among all sectors of society.

"We commit to actively prevent the proliferation of illicit drugs in our communities through our platform of delivering services to the public. We are duty-bound to serve, live healthy, and promote the well-being of all with our efforts to become productive members of society. So help us God," the pledge said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)