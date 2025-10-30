Antique police arrest province’s 3rd most wanted fugitive

POLICE officers from the San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS), in Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), successfully apprehended the province's third most wanted person (MWP), who is listed as San Jose's first MWP. This arrest took place during a manhunt operation in Barangay 8, San Jose, Antique, at approximately 6:23 p.m. on October 29, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Lan, 46, married, and a resident of Barangay 3, San Jose, Antique, was wanted for violating Republic Act (RA) 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997, for the crime of rape by carnal knowledge.

No bail was recommended for his case.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating team for their diligence and commitment in bringing the fugitive to justice.

“Our intensified campaign against wanted persons continues as part of our commitment to ensure that offenders are made accountable for their crimes. This arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of our coordination and the unwavering dedication of our personnel to serve and protect,” Ligan said.

He emphasized that the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas remains firm in its mission to uphold justice and maintain peace and order across the region through sustained law enforcement efforts and community cooperation.

Following his arrest, the suspect was placed under the custody of the San Jose MPS for documentation and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)