Antique police arrest province’s 9th most wanted for acts of lasciviousness

THE tracker team of the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) arrested the province’s ninth most wanted person for four counts of acts of lasciviousness in relation to Section 5(b) of Republic Act (RA) 7610 on January 28, 2026, at around 4 p.m. in Sitio San Juan, Barangay San Roque, Libertad, Antique.

The suspect, identified as alias Ser, male, married, 34, a laborer and a resident of Libertad, Antique, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued and signed by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 13, Culasi, Antique, on January 22, 2026. The court recommended bail of P180,000 for each of the four cases filed against him.

The arrest was carried out by personnel of the Libertad Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Antppo, and the 2nd Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Police said the operation was conducted after validating the suspect’s location and confirming the existence of the warrant of arrest issued by the court. The accused did not resist arrest and was informed of the charges filed against him, as well as his constitutional rights, at the time of his apprehension.

Following the operation, the suspect was brought to the Libertad MPS for documentation and proper disposition of his case.

Police said he will be temporarily detained at the police station before being turned over to the issuing court in Culasi, Antique, for further legal proceedings.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful arrest of the fugitive.

“The successful arrest is a clear manifestation of our police officers’ unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect our communities. This accomplishment reflects the dedication, discipline, and teamwork of our personnel, as well as the strong support of our partner agencies and the community," Ligan said.

The Antppo said the arrest underscores its continuing campaign against wanted persons in the province, particularly those accused of crimes involving children, in line with the directive of the PRO 6 to intensify manhunt operations and ensure that fugitives are brought before the courts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)