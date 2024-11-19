ILOILO

Antique Police Provincial Office unveils new station in Hamtic

ILOILO. Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), leads the inauguration and blessing of the new Hamtic Municipal Police Station under the Antique Police Provincial Office on November 18, 2024, with local officials, law enforcement, and community members in attendance.
THE Hamtic Municipal Police Station (MPS), under the Antique Police Provincial Office (ANTPPO), was officially inaugurated and blessed by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) on November 18, 2024.

The event was led by PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky and attended by Antique Lone District Representative Antonio Legarda, Hamtic Mayor Julius Ronald Pacificador, and ANTPPO Director Police Colonel Lea Rose Peńa.

Fr. Alfonso Alojipan Jr. officiated the blessing of the new structure.

Wanky expressed gratitude to the local government unit for its role in completing the police station.

"We are thankful that our police personnel here in the town of Hamtic, Antique, now have a permanent home and an environment conducive to working," Wanky said.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this project a reality.

Wanky encouraged police personnel to use the new station as an inspiration to serve the community better.

“May this new home serve as an inspiration to our personnel to continuously and sincerely serve the people of Hamtic in close collaboration with the LGU, the community, and the different government and non-government organizations,” he added.

Wanky emphasized the importance of collective effort in achieving a more peaceful and progressive community.

Also present at the ceremony were personnel from Hamtic MPS, local government officials, and other stakeholders. (Leo Solinap)

