Antique police seize P1.36M shabu, arrest HVI in San Jose buy-bust

THE Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) arrested two suspects, including a high-value individual (HVI), and seized around 200 grams of shabu worth P1.36 million during a buy-bust at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in Barangay Funda-Dalipe, San Jose, Antique.

Police identified the arrested HVI as alias Christian, 41, a resident of San Remigio, Antique, and his live-in partner, alias Ella, 22, a resident of Patnongon, Antique.

Authorities said the seizure involved 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug evidence.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful operation.

“This successful seizure of illegal drugs is a clear manifestation of our unwavering commitment to protect our communities from the dangers of illegal drugs. I commend the dedication and vigilance of our operating units, whose relentless efforts continue to weaken the drug network in our region,” Ligan said.

In a stern caution directed at individuals participating in the illegal drug trade, Ligan emphasized that Western Visayas is not a safe haven for such activities.

He affirmed the commitment to uphold the law and protect the safety and well-being of the community.

The buy-bust was carried out by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Antppo, in coordination with the San Jose Municipal Police Station-Station Drug Enforcement Team, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Antique Police Office.

Police said the suspects are under custody for case disposition and will face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said the operation is part of the intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign in Antique province aimed at dismantling drug networks and arresting high-value targets.

The seized shabu will be submitted for laboratory examination, while the suspects will be subjected to inquest proceedings.

Authorities reiterated their call for public cooperation in reporting illegal drug activities to help sustain the campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)