Antique to lure tourists with unspoiled beaches, destinations

RESIDENTS in Antique who are coming home for the Halloween break and local tourists, are encouraged to take time to see various destinations in the province including “unspoiled” white-sand beaches.

Irish Manlapaz, the newly assumed Antique Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (APTCAO) chief, said in an interview Monday that the province has beautiful beaches and mountain views to see after paying visits to their departed loved ones.

“We invite Antiqueños and tourists alike to visit destinations that they had not been to in the past,” she said.

Among the recommended destinations are Seco Island in Tibiao town and Mararison Island in Caluya town where white-sand beaches remain unspoiled.

There is also the more popular Calawag Mountain Resort in Tibiao where visitors can enjoy hot baths, and the beautiful green sceneries in Barangay Aningalan, San Remigio town.

Tourists could also enjoy local dishes in many restaurants, she said.

Callos or ox stripe stew and native chicken adobo are among the much sought-after local dishes by locals and tourists in Antique.

Meanwhile, Manlapaz said that on Friday, children and teens will be treated to a “Trick or Treat” at the Antique Capitol.

The capitol will award children with the best fantasy costume. Registration for the Fantasy Costume Contest and those joining the Trick or Treat started Monday until Thursday (Oct. 24). (PNA)