Antique’s 5th most wanted person nabbed in Iloilo

OPERATIVES of the San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS) under the Antique Police Provincial Office arrested Antique’s fifth most wanted person in Passi City, Iloilo at 10:54 a.m. on September 23, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Franz, 36, a call center agent and resident of Passi City, Iloilo, was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for two counts of Lascivious Conduct under Section 5(B) of Republic Act (RA) 7610, as amended by RA 11648.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the units for their coordinated efforts in capturing the suspect.

“I commend the dedication of our operatives for the successful arrest of a wanted person from one province tracked down in another. This shows our firm commitment that no one can evade justice, anywhere, anytime. Let us continue in upholding the PNP’s integrity and service, giving justice to the victims,” said Ligan.

The warrant was issued in San Jose, Antique on November 22, 2024, with bail recommended at P180,000 for each case.

The operation was conducted in coordination with Passi Component City Police Station of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office.

The arrested individual is now under the custody of San Jose MPS for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap)