Antique’s 7th most wanted farmer arrested for rape in San Remigio

OPERATIVES of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 6 (CIDG 6), in coordination with the Municipal Police Station (MPS) of San Remigio, arrested a 34-year-old farmer listed as the number 7 Most Wanted Person (MWP) in Antique at 10 a.m. March 26, 2026.

The suspect, identified as alias Neria, a resident of Sitio Balabago, Barangay Carawisan II, San Remigio, Antique, was apprehended for a rape case. The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant for rape under Article 266-A (1) in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 10, San Jose, Antique, dated March 13, 2026. No bail was recommended.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the operating units for the arrest.

“This accomplishment reflects our intensified campaign against wanted persons, especially those charged with heinous crimes. We assure the public that PRO 6 will relentlessly pursue fugitives and ensure that justice is served. We also encourage communities to continue supporting the police by providing timely and accurate information,” Ligan said.

Authorities said the suspect was listed as the number 7 MWP under the Antique Police Provincial Office (ANT PPO) 7, prompting joint operations by the CIDG Antique Provincial Field Unit and the San Remigio MPS.

The operation was conducted as part of ongoing efforts of PRO 6 to track down wanted individuals across the region, particularly those facing serious criminal charges.

Police said the arrest highlights the strengthened coordination between specialized units and local police stations in implementing warrants and ensuring that fugitives are brought before the court.

PRO 6 reiterated its call for continued public cooperation in reporting the whereabouts of wanted persons to support law enforcement efforts in maintaining peace and order in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)