Antique’s 8th most wanted for attempted parricide arrested

POLICE arrested Antique province’s eight most wanted person (MWP) for attempted parricide in Barangay Funda-Dalipe, San Jose, Antique at 1:28 p.m. on November 29, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Mok-mok, 33, a laborer and resident of San Jose, was taken into custody based on an outstanding warrant.

San Jose Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) served the warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 12, San Jose, Antique, dated March 9, 2023. The court recommended bail at P120,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for the successful operation.

“This accomplishment is a reminder that no one is beyond the reach of the law, and PRO 6 will remain steadfast in pursuing justice for the people of Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

The arrested individual is under the custody of San Jose MPS pending turnover to the issuing court for proper disposition of his case. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)