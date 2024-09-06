Archdiocese of Jaro mourns the passing of Bishop Raul Martirez

THE Archdiocese of Jaro expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Most Rev. Raul Jose Q. Martirez, D.D., Bishop-emeritus of the Diocese of San Jose de Antique, on September 2, 2024.

Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo, together with the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the archdiocese, offered heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family and the diocese of Bishop Martirez.

Born in New Washington, Aklan, on February 9, 1938, Bishop Martirez was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Capiz in 1961. He served as the rector of Saint Joseph Regional Seminary, in Jaro District, Iloilo City from 1979 to 1983.

Pope Saint John Paul II appointed Bishop Martirez as the Bishop of the Diocese of San Jose de Antique in 1983. He served as the second prelate of the diocese until 2002.

During his retirement, he became the resident bishop of Christ the King Parish in Quezon City.

The Archdiocese of Jaro called upon its members to offer prayers and masses for the repose of Bishop Martirez's soul. (SunStar Philippines)