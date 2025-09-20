Areño is the new Iloilo City legal officer

LAWYER Joseph Edward Areño has been officially confirmed as the City Legal Officer of Iloilo City after serving as officer-in-charge since July 2025.

His confirmation was done during the 10th regular session of the 12th Iloilo City Council on September 17, 2025.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas announced his confirmation, citing his experience and competence in handling the responsibilities of the office.

“He truly deserves this post, having served as officer-in-charge since July and showing dedication and competence in leading the office. With his years of experience as a litigation lawyer, he is well-prepared to protect the legal interests of the city and our people,” Treñas said.

Treñas emphasized the importance of the City Legal Office in her administration.

“My marching order is clear: the City Legal Office must continue to be a pillar of integrity and efficiency providing sound legal advice, safeguarding the city from liabilities, and helping craft policies that uphold the rights and welfare of our constituents,” she added.

Areño has been with the Iloilo City Government since March 2022 as Attorney II and was promoted to Attorney IV in March 2024.

He became acting legal officer on July 3, 2025 before his confirmation. His duties included representing the city in legal cases, issuing legal opinions, defending the city against liabilities, and serving as public prosecutor in administrative cases.

He also chaired the Bids and Awards Committee and participated in various committees such as the Business Permit License Review Committee, Zoning Board, Business Incentive Board, Traffic, and Health Board.

Before joining the Iloilo City Government, Areño had extensive legal service in both government and private practice. From April 2021 to March 2022, he worked under the Office of the City Mayor as a Juris Doctor handling cases, drafting legal documents, and rendering advice. He was also in private practice from 2006 to 2022.

Earlier in his career, Areño served the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) as Attorney III and Chief of the Legal Department in Negros Occidental from 2001 to 2005. He handled contentious agrarian cases, led the Regional Farmer-Beneficiaries Installation Task Force in Region VI, and chaired the Bids and Awards Committee of DAR Iloilo. He also worked as Legal Officer II of DAR Iloilo from 1998 to 2001, assisting indigent farmers in agrarian disputes.

His earlier government service included positions at the Quedan and Rural Guarantee Corporation (QUEDANCOR) from 1993 to 1997, where he handled agricultural loans, and the Iloilo Business Club from 1991 to 1993 as assistant executive director.

Areño’s confirmation marks over three decades of combined service in both public and private sectors, specializing in litigation, agrarian reform, and local government law. His appointment is expected to strengthen the city’s legal framework and policy development. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)