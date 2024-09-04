Army 3ID captures 30 firearms, neutralizes 19 rebels in 1 month

THE Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) has made significant advancements in its mission to establish a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips) in Western Visayas, achieving considerable success in a span of just over a month.

From July 29 to August 31, 2024, the 3ID neutralized 19 members of the communist terrorist group (CTG), killing 16 and capturing 30 firearms in various operations across the region.

Among those neutralized, three CTG members surrendered to authorities.

The division's operations included 14 encounters, four of which were classified as major engagements, underscoring the intensity and effectiveness of the campaign.

The series of clashes resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking leaders of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). These encounters took place in multiple locations across Western Visayas.

Among the notable figures killed were:

* two unidentified in Negros Occidental (July 29, 2024),

* Ramon Moico Enseniales killied in Cauayan, Negros Occidental (July 31, 2024),

* Benjamin Cortel killied in Calinog, Iloilo (August 5, 2024),

* Jose Jerry Tacaisan killed in Lambunao, Iloilo (August 7, 2024),

* Aurelio Berjes Bosque, Jovelyn Silverio, Rumulo Ituriaga Gangoso, Jielmor Gauranoc, Armando Rogelio Sabares killied in Calinog, Iloilo (August 8, 2024),

Maria Concepcion Araneta Bocala, Vivian Torato Teodosio killied in Lambunao, Iloilo (August 15, 2024),

* Vicente Hinojales killied in Lambunao, Iloilo (August 15, 2024),

* two unidentified in Negros Occidental (August 22, 2024),

* John Paul A. Capio killied in Valderrama, Antique (August 24, 2024).

The neutralization efforts were spread across Panay Island and Negros Island, with 13 of the neutralized individuals hailing from Panay and six from Negros.

Additionally, the army seized 22 high-powered and eight low-powered firearms during the operations, dealing a significant blow to the CTG's armed capabilities.

The soldiers involved are from the 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion (12IB) based in Calinog, Iloilo headed by Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta; 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) based in Miagao, Iloilo headed by Lieutenant Colonel Arturo Balgos Jr.; 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion (82IB) based in Janiuay, Iloilo headed by Lieutenant Colonel Jovert Pimentel; 15th Infantry (Molave Warrion) Battalion (15IB) based in Cauayan, Negros Occidental headed by Lieutenant Colonel Brian Bagaipo; 94th Infantry (Mandirigma) Battalion (94IB) based in Ayungon, Negros Oriental headed by Lieutenant Colonel Ziegfred Tayaban; and 79th Infantry (Masaligan) Battalion (79IB) based in Silay City, Negros Occidental headed by Lieutenant Colonel Arnel Calaoagan.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3ID, praised the dedication and exceptional performance of his troops.

"When the loudest clarion call sounds, we rise above any situation and deliver the best results, no matter the circumstances. The quality of our work remains consistent and unprecedented, leading to victories one after another. May these accomplishments be a stepping stone to even greater success, and hopefully, we will attain our campaign targets in the coming months," Sison said.

The 3ID’s aggressive operations reflect its commitment to dismantling the remaining CTG presence in Western Visayas and achieving lasting peace in the region. The division's leadership remains optimistic that their continued efforts will lead to the complete neutralization of insurgent activities in the area. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)