Army, ADF wrap up ‘Kasangga 2025-02’ drills in Capiz

THE Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) wrapped up the Philippines–Australia Army-to-Army Exercise (PAAAE) “Kasangga 2025-02” at Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz on November 7, 2025.

The month-long bilateral exercise brought together hundreds of Filipino and Australian soldiers who participated in tactical drills, medical response exercises, mission planning, and operations using drones, boats, and defense weapons to enhance interoperability, combat readiness, and camaraderie.

Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, Philippine Army commanding general, served as guest of honor and praised the training.

“Training, regardless of the outcome, always serves as a valuable platform for learning. I trust that the efforts and dedication demonstrated throughout this year and during this exercise will be carried forward and cascaded once you return to your respective units,” Nafarrete said, awarding several Australian soldiers the Parangal sa Kapanalig ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas for their contributions.

Lieutenant Colonel Noel Young, Australian Assistant Defence Attaché to the Philippines, highlighted the value of Philippine jungle and survival training for redeveloping Australia’s capabilities.

“The Australian soldiers will return home with a far greater appreciation of the impressive capabilities of the Philippine Army. I am confident they will all go back as better jungle fighters,” Young said.

Reflecting on the outcomes of the exercise, Major General Michael Samson noted both the operational gains and the strengthened bonds between the two forces.

“This exercise has not only enhanced our tactical capabilities and interoperability, but also deepened the bonds of friendship and trust between our forces. We are proud to have trained alongside our Australian counterparts and look forward to future engagements that will further strengthen our alliance,” Samson said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)