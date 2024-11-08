Army aids family of slain NPA member in Aklan, urges surrender among remaining rebels

THE Philippine Army’s 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion (12IB) assisted the family of a slain communist New People's Army (NPA) terrorist member, facilitating government aid in Calinog, Iloilo, Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Alvin Panoy, also known as Jake or Vinmar, a resident of Lemery, Iloilo, lost his life in a recent clash with government forces in Barangay Manica, Libacao, Aklan.

In response, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office in Western Visayas, led by Director Arwin O. Razo, delivered aid to Panoy’s family.

The Provincial Government of Iloilo under Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Lemery, headed by Mayor Oscar Villegas, also extended financial and logistical support to the bereaved family.

Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta, the commanding officer of 12IB, highlighted the battalion’s commitment to reaching out to families affected by violence.

"We are grateful for the support of our partner agencies, the DSWD, and LGUs, in providing immediate assistance to Panoy's family. He was a victim of deception and false ideologies, inculcated by his leaders who benefited from the selfish and violent armed struggle. We want to ease the burden on his family and assure them that their government is here to help and will never leave them behind," Garsuta said.

Garsuta also appealed to the remaining NPA members to lay down their arms, encouraging them to consider the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (e-clip) as an opportunity for a peaceful and stable life. He cautioned that a continued armed struggle could lead to outcomes similar to Panoy's.