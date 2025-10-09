Army, Australian Defence Force launch ‘Kasangga 2025-02’ joint training

THE Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) formally opened the Philippines–Australia Army-to-Army Exercise (PAAAE) “Kasangga: 2025-02” at Camp General Macario Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Major General Efren Morados, vice commander of the Philippine Army, led the opening ceremony, which was attended by Brigadier General Joey Escanillas, assistant division commander of the 3ID; Captain (Royal Australian Navy) Emma McDonald-Kerr, Australian defence attaché; and other key officers and participating troops from both forces.

Hundreds of soldiers from the 3ID and the ADF will engage in a 31-day joint training program designed to strengthen interoperability, enhance tactical capabilities, and build camaraderie between the two allied armies.

The series of exercises will cover the use of drones, boats, and various defense systems, as well as teamwork, medical response, and mission planning under unified command structures.

According to the 3ID, the joint exercise aims to improve coordination and combined readiness in responding to emerging regional security challenges, while fostering closer defense cooperation between the Philippines and Australia.

This is the second iteration of the PAAAE this year. The first was held in Mindanao, with its opening ceremony taking place at Camp Evangelista in Patag, Cagayan de Oro City, on May 19, 2025.

In his message during the ceremony, Morados underscored the significance of the exercise in advancing shared goals of peace, security, and professionalism.

“These exercises strengthen not just interoperability but trust, understanding, and friendship between our soldiers. Australia has long been a trusted partner of the Philippines, always ready to lend a helping hand in times of need,” Morados said.

McDonald-Kerr, for her part, reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to mutual defense and regional cooperation.

She said the joint exercise serves not only as a response to evolving security challenges but also as a platform to deepen understanding and unity between the two forces.

“The exercise is not only about the emerging security challenges the region is facing, but also about understanding how to confront and respond to those challenges together,” McDonald-Kerr said.

Escanillas also emphasized the importance of the partnership between the Philippine Army and the ADF, noting that their collaboration strengthens the region’s collective defense posture.

“Through exercises like these, we transform our organization -- from being strong as individuals to becoming excellent as a collective; from being reactive to becoming proactive; from being national defenders to becoming regional partners,” Escanillas said.

He added that the exercise supports the Philippine Army’s goal of becoming a world-class, multi-mission-ready, and cross-domain-capable force.

The 31-day Exercise Kasangga 2025-02 will include field training exercises, tactical operations, and command post exercises designed to simulate real-world scenarios and enhance coordination between ground units. The activities will culminate in a closing ceremony in early November 2025.

The Philippine Army and the ADF have continued to strengthen their defense ties through regular bilateral engagements, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. (Leo Solinap)