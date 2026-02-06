Army battalions in Iloilo boost disaster readiness ahead of 'Basyang'

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion and the 12th Infantry (Lick ’Em) Battalion of the Philippine Army have heightened their disaster preparedness measures in anticipation of the possible impact of Tropical Storm “Basyang.”

The 61IB, based in Miagao, Iloilo, activated its Hunter Emergency Action Response Team (Heart) and conducted readiness checks, pre-deployment briefings, and prepositioned mobility assets in strategic areas to ensure rapid response during emergencies. The battalion has also carried out public advisories and community engagement programs to raise safety awareness, promote preparedness, and coordinate closely with local authorities.

“Public advisories and community engagement activities are also ongoing to promote safety awareness, preparedness, and coordination with local authorities.The 61IB urges residents to remain vigilant, monitor official weather updates, and comply with evacuation protocols when necessary,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, commanding officer of the 61IB. “Our commitment is to serve and protect communities with courage, compassion, and professionalism during times of calamity.”

Meanwhile, the 12IB, based in Calinog, Iloilo, and headed by Acting Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Richard Caliva, intensified its disaster readiness by coordinating with local government units, disaster response agencies, and partners.

“With personnel on standby, the 12IB is prepared to conduct rescue and evacuation operations, distribute relief goods, and provide security support when needed. We are committed to protecting lives and helping affected communities, making sure safety, aid, and hope are delivered without delay,” it said.

The preparations by both battalions reflect the Philippine Army’s proactive approach to disaster management in Iloilo, ensuring that communities are supported before, during, and after natural calamities. Residents are encouraged to stay alert, follow official advisories, and take precautionary measures.

The 61IB and the 12IB reaffirmed their dedication to providing timely and coordinated assistance to safeguard lives and property in areas vulnerable to Tropical Storm Basyang. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)