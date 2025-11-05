Army boosts disaster response in Visayas amid 'Tino'

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, headquartered in Jamindan, Capiz, has intensified its monitoring and disaster response operations across the Visayas as Typhoon Tino brought heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding to several provinces.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID, is overseeing the response through the division’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), together with key officers of the command.

The division said the heightened monitoring aims to ensure the timely deployment of disaster response and rescue teams across Western and Central Visayas and the Negros Island Region.

Army units were dispatched to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, including rescue and evacuation in flood- and landslide-prone areas. Soldiers also assisted in clearing debris, distributing relief goods, and restoring access to roads in areas affected by the typhoon.

“Our troops are working tirelessly to reach every affected community. We are here not only to respond but to reassure our people that they are not alone in this crisis,” Samson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 302nd Infantry (Achiever) Brigade mobilized its forces in Negros Oriental, Cebu, and Bohol to conduct disaster response and rescue operations as Severe Tropical Storm Tino swept through Central Visayas on November 4, 2025.

Disaster response teams from the 11th, 47th, and 62nd Infantry Battalions, along with the Joint Task Group-Cebu, were prepositioned at their respective Emergency Operations Centers to coordinate with local government units and disaster councils.

In Negros Oriental, the 62IB led rescue and road-clearing operations in Poblacion, Guihulngan City, reopening access routes for emergency personnel and relief providers. Troops were also deployed in Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, and La Libertad to assist local responders.

In Bohol, the 47IB conducted clearing operations in the storm-hit barangays of Abachanan and Cantaub in Sierra Bullones, where fallen trees blocked main roads. Soldiers also worked with the Sevilla Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in preparing and transporting food supplies to evacuation centers.

The Joint Task Group-Cebu also launched rescue operations in affected barangays in Mandaue City, Liloan, and Cebu City.

The 302nd Brigade said it continues to coordinate with local government units and other agencies to provide assistance to affected communities and will maintain its deployment until conditions stabilize in the affected areas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)