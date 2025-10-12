Army chief honors 14 3ID troopers for exemplary service

THE commanding general of the Philippine Army (CGPA), Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete, visited the Headquarters of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) at Camp Macario Peralta Jr, Jamindan, Capiz, to recognize the exemplary service of 14 Spearhead Troopers and boost the morale of soldiers under the division, on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Nafarrete, the 67th Commanding General of the Philippine Army, was warmly received with arrival honors led by 3ID Commander Major General Michael Samson.

During his visit, Nafarrete conferred various military awards, including the Gawad sa Kapayapaan, Military Achievement Medal, Gold Cross Medal, Silver Cross Medal, and the Military Merit Medal with Bronze Spear Device.

The recipients included six officers and eight enlisted personnel who were cited for their outstanding service and commitment to duty.

In his address during the “Talk to Troops” session, Nafarrete commended the awardees for their exceptional performance and lauded all Spearhead Troopers for their unwavering dedication to the division’s mission across Western and Central Visayas, including the Negros Island Region.

“Your Army will always support you with all the capacity that we have. Let us continue the good work, and hopefully we will be able to finish our Internal Security Operations and focus again on another big responsibility; the Territorial Defense Operations. Let us continue what is tasked with us and rest assured we will support you,” Nafarrete said.

Samson thanked the Army Chief for his visit, saying it served as a morale booster for the entire 3ID.

“The visit of our Commanding General is a testament to the Philippine Army’s recognition of the hard work and sacrifices of our troops. It inspires us to continue performing our duties with excellence and integrity,” Samson said.

He added that the recognition from the Army Chief further motivated the troops to sustain their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

“The awards conferred by our Commanding General reflect the dedication and bravery of the Spearhead Division in safeguarding peace and stability in our area of responsibility,” Samson added.

The 3ID, under the leadership of Samson, continues to carry out internal security operations while preparing for the Philippine Army’s transition toward territorial defense missions in line with national security objectives. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)