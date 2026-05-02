Army chief honors wounded soldiers for bravery in Negros clashes

LIEUTENANT General Antonio Nafarrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army, awarded two wounded soldiers during a ceremony held on May 1, 2026, at the Camp Peralta Station Hospital in Barangay Agpalali, Jamindan, Capiz, recognizing their courage and dedication to duty following separate encounters with Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members in Negros Occidental.

Nafarrete commended the soldiers for their actions, saying their bravery “exemplifies the highest standards of military service” and reflects the Philippine Army’s continued commitment to safeguarding the nation and its people.

The two soldiers, both members of the 79th Infantry (Masaligan) Battalion (79IB), received the Military Merit Medal, with one conferred the award with Spearhead Device, for sustaining injuries in combat operations against CTG elements.

The first encounter took place on April 6, 2026, in Sitio Proper, Barangay Mina-utok, Calatrava, Negros Occidental, while the second clash occurred on April 19, 2026, in Sitio Sinugmawan and Sitio Plarinding, Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental.

Military officials said the recognition underscores the valor and sacrifice of frontline troops engaged in ongoing security operations against insurgent groups in Western Visayas. The awarding ceremony also highlighted the Philippine Army’s commitment to honoring personnel who demonstrate exceptional courage in the line of duty.

The 79IB continues to play a key role in combat and security operations in Negros Island, particularly in areas affected by insurgency. The engagements in Calatrava and Toboso form part of intensified military efforts to dismantle remaining CTG forces and ensure the safety of local communities.

The Philippine Army reiterated that such recognition serves not only to honor individual acts of bravery but also to inspire other soldiers to remain steadfast in their mission to protect the country and its citizens from threats posed by armed groups. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)