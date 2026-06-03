Army chief urges WVSU awardees to lead with purpose, integrity

LIEUTENANT General Antonio Nafarrete, the 67th commanding general of the Philippine Army and an alumnus of West Visayas State University (WVSU) Integrated Laboratory School Batch 1986, challenged academic awardees to pursue excellence with purpose, integrity, and service during the 2026 University Recognition Program on June 3, 2026, at the WVSU Main Campus in La Paz District, Iloilo City.

Joining the recognition ceremony, WVSU president Dr. Joselito Villaruz called on students to pursue excellence with humility, lead with integrity, and engage with others respectfully and responsibly as the university honored its outstanding achievers.

Villaruz reminded the awardees that success should not be measured solely by academic accomplishments but also by the character, integrity, and conduct they display in their daily interactions.

He emphasized the importance of building a community where dialogue is encouraged, differing views are respected, and every individual is treated with dignity.

Through his message, Villaruz urged the students to carry the values of excellence, humility, and respect beyond the university as they prepare for future roles as responsible citizens and leaders.

As guest of honor and speaker, Nafarrete congratulated the awardees for choosing excellence over mediocrity and encouraged them to use their achievements as a foundation for serving the nation.

He echoed the words of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal, saying, “Ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan.”

Drawing lessons from more than three decades of military service, Nafarrete emphasized that true success is measured not by rank, position, or title but by leadership, teamwork, and the ability to contribute to the greater good.

The Army chief shared what he described as the five pillars of leadership: nurturing talent, upholding morale, prioritizing health, pursuing continuous education, and ensuring financial stability.

He encouraged the students to move forward with determination and purpose, stressing that their most important tools are not material possessions but personal values.

“He urged students to carry forward with purpose, reminding them that their weapons are character, determination, persistence, and faith,” organizers said.

Nafarrete also encouraged the awardees to become agents of positive change and remain committed to service, dialogue, and nation-building.

His message to the students was simple but powerful: “Padayon!”

Addressing the scholars and students, Nafarrete underscored the opportunities available to them through education and government support.

“You are very fortunate enough to be attending a prestigious, globally recognized university, a privilege made possible by your government scholarship... so never fall victim to those who have dark intentions and aim to lead you astray through propaganda and deception,” Nafarrete said.

The Philippine Army chief completed his secondary education at the WVSU Laboratory High School in 1986 before entering the Philippine Military Academy.

Throughout his military career, he served in key leadership positions across the Philippine Army and was appointed as the 67th Commanding General of the Philippine Army in July 2025.

Under his leadership, the Philippine Army has emphasized the welfare and professional development of soldiers, whom he described as the organization's “greatest asset.”

The recognition ceremony highlighted not only academic excellence but also the values of honor, duty, patriotism, leadership, and responsible citizenship.

University officials said the event aimed to recognize the hard work and achievements of students while inspiring them to become future leaders who will contribute to their communities and the country.

The presence of Nafarrete, a distinguished alumnus who rose to the highest leadership position in the Philippine Army, served as an example of how dedication, discipline, and commitment to service can open opportunities for success and meaningful public service.

For the awardees, the ceremony marked both a celebration of their accomplishments and a challenge to continue striving for excellence while remaining grounded in humility, integrity, and respect for others.

As they move forward in their academic and professional journeys, university leaders urged them to uphold the values instilled by WVSU and use their knowledge and talents for the benefit of society.

The 2026 University Recognition Program concluded with a renewed call for the students to become responsible leaders, nation-builders, and advocates of positive change guided by excellence, character, and service. (Leo Solinap)