Army clashes with NPA rebels in Miag-ao, Iloilo

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB), Philippine Army, and members of the communist New People's Army (NPA) from the Southern Panay Front Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay engaged in a series of encounters in the mountainous area of Miag-ao, Iloilo on March 4, 2024.

The encounters happened amid the ongoing operations by the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade following reports from residents who protested the presence and extortion activities of the NPA in the towns of San Joaqiun, Miag-ao, Igbaras, Leon, and Tubungan, Iloilo.

Since an earlier encounter on February 28, the 301IB has been conducting information drives and disseminating information in affected communities.

It encouraged the NPA members to surrender and avail themselves of government programs and services aimed at reintegration into the community.

The first encounter with the 61IB occurred around 4:40 p.m. in Barangay Igsoligue, Miag-ao, Iloilo.

After a 15-minute firefight, the NPA members retreated toward the northwest.

Troops in Barangay Igcabito-on, Miag-ao, engaged in another encounter between 6 p.m. and 6:18 p.m. as they pursued the fleeing rebels.

Military recovered weapons such as M16 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, a rifle grenade, and ammunition.

Other items found were a bandolier, a commercial radio, mobile cellphones, backpacks, magazines with rounds for M16 and AK47, an EID detonator, blasting caps, an NPA flag, and assorted medical items and subversive documents.

Bloodstains were also found along the withdrawal route, suggesting possible injuries among the fleeing rebels.

Brigadier General Michael Samson, commander of the 301IB, reiterated his call to remaining NPA members to surrender and return to their families.

"Our government and your Philippine Army are waiting for your return and are always willing to help you improve your lives in order for you and your family to have a brighter future," Samson said.

Samson thanked citizens for sharing information about the NPA members' activities and locations. (Leo Solinap)