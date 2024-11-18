Army commends transport sector’s role in Western Visayas peace and growth

THE Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) emphasized the essential role of the transport sector in fostering peace and development in the region during the first Western Visayas Transport Summit on November 15, 2024.

The summit was held at Avana Premiere in Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, and organized by the Western Visayas Alliance of Transport Cooperatives and Corporations, Inc. (WVATCCI).

WVATCCI President Rizalito Alido called on transport groups to back the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program, emphasizing the need to legislate formal support for this initiative.

In a message delivered by Assistant Division Commander for Retirees and Reservist Affairs Colonel Lennon Babilonia, 3ID Commander Major General Marion R. Sison acknowledged the transport sector’s contributions to connectivity, economic progress, and unity in communities.

“Our transport systems are more than just practical necessities; they serve as instruments that connect segments of society, facilitating the flow of people, goods, and ideas,” Sison stated.

Sison emphasized the importance of public transportation in supporting local economies, providing essential services, and fostering community by bringing people from diverse backgrounds together.

He praised the resilience of the transport sector in resisting communist terrorist groups' efforts to disrupt their operations and exploit their resources.

“We are happy that the transport group, through the LTFRB and LTO, has become agents of peace, rejecting any attempts by terrorist-allied groups to malign your organization’s integrity and denying their plan to squeeze your purse to fund terrorism activities,” he added.

Sison expressed admiration for the courage displayed in fighting against exploitative groups.

"I salute your courage to fight the exploitative groups," Sison added.

The Army assured WVATCCI members of its commitment to maintaining road safety, protecting public infrastructure, and supporting initiatives for a secure transport environment.

“May this summit inspire productive discussions and stronger partnerships to build a safe, efficient, and proudly Filipino public transportation system in Western Visayas,” Sison said.

The summit also garnered support from Iloilo City and provincial government officials, along with agencies such as the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators ng Pilipinas (LTOP), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda). (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)