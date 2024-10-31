Army convenes RRU commanders, ROTC leaders in Visayas to enhance reserve force operations

THE Philippine Army’s Reserve Command (Rescom) convened Ready Reserve Unit (RRU) commanders and Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) leaders in the Visayas on October 26 to 27, 2024, for a convention aimed at strengthening Reserve Force capabilities.

The 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade Headquarters in Dingle, Iloilo, hosted events involving reservists from the 6th, 7th, and 8th Regional Community Defense Groups (RCDGs).

The RRU Convention covered crucial topics such as the Reserve Force Development Program, Rescom Command Thrusts and Accomplishments, and the command role of Ready Reserve Infantry Brigades and Battalions.

The Civil-Military Operations Regiment (CMOR) led workshops and discussions on the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) Campaign Plan and Reserve Force Development Program.

The concurrent ROTC Forum focused on the Operational Evaluation of Reserve Officers' Training Corps, enabling ROTC Commandants and Corps Commanders to discuss approaches for fostering coordination and increasing operational readiness.

Rescom Commander Major General Romulo Manuel Jr., Brigadier General Benjamin Hao of CMOR, Colonel Lennon Babilonia of the 3ID's Assistant Division Commander for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, and other Rescom officers participated in these sessions to ensure strong support for the Reserve Force’s ongoing development.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3ID, lauded Rescom’s efforts.

“The role of the Reserve Force is crucial to our journey towards establishing a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) in Western and Central Visayas. They are an indispensable force multiplier, and their readiness and capability are vital to our goal.

According to Sison, Rescom is enhancing the readiness of its Reserve Units to effectively support operations, ensuring they have the knowledge, skills, and resources to respond to any challenge, whether it's a natural disaster, humanitarian crisis, or security threat.

"This means providing them with the best possible training, equipping them with the latest technology, and fostering a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork. I am confident that our Reserve Force is up to the task, and I am proud to be working alongside them to achieve a peaceful and progressive Visayas,” Sison said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)