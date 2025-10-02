Army deploys troops to Cebu for earthquake rescue, relief operations

THE Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), through the 302nd Infantry (Achiever) Brigade (302Bde) and Joint Task Group Cebu (JTG Cebu), deployed troops to earthquake-stricken areas in the province of Cebu on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Brigadier General Jason Jumawan, commander of the 302Bde based in Camp Leon Kilat, Barangay Sta Cruz Viejo, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, led the mobilization of soldiers to support ongoing search and rescue operations, as well as humanitarian assistance efforts, in municipalities and cities across Cebu affected by the earthquake.

Colonel Joel Benedict Batarra, commander of JTG Cebu, also directed disaster response initiatives through its operational control unit, the 14th Civil-Military Operations Battalion (14CMOBn).

JTG Cebu worked closely with the 53rd Engineering Brigade (53EBde) under the Armed Forces of the Philippines' (AFP) Visayas Command to provide vital support to the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs) in the affected areas.

The tremor caused widespread destruction, damaging commercial establishments, churches, and residential houses, and killing more than 60 people.

Major General Michael G. Samson, commander of the 3ID, with headquarters in Camp General Macario Peralta Jr, Jamindan, Capiz, commended the immediate response of the 302Bde and JTG Cebu, stressing the Army’s commitment to humanitarian operations.

“Our soldiers are not only trained for combat but are also prepared to extend help during disasters. In moments like these, we stand with our fellow Filipinos, not just as protectors, but as partners in recovery,” Samson said.

He also assured Cebuanos that the 3ID will continue to support local government units in their efforts to restore normalcy in the province following the disaster.

A strong earthquake struck the province on the evening of September 30, 2025, as confirmed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)