Army faces weather, terrain challenges in retrieving bodies of NPA leaders in Iloilo

THE Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry Division (Spearhead) Division (3ID) is working diligently to retrieve the bodies of three New People's Army (NPA) or the communist terrorist group (CTG) top leaders killed on August 15, 2024 encounter in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo.

According to a statement released by the 3ID Public Affairs Office on August 18, the military initially planned to airlift the bodies using helicopters. However, unfavorable weather conditions with thick clouds and the potential presence of armed rebels in the designated pick-up zone forced them to abandon this approach.

Determined, troops opted to carry the bodies by foot to the nearest accessible road, a trek that took them three days. Soldiers faced challenging terrain and even health risks, as one of the bodies was in an advanced state of decomposition.

"We are exhausting serious efforts to retrieve the cadavers of the three top leaders. Albeit, we made available our choppers to airlift the dead bodies after the encounter, the inclement weather, along with thick clouds, and possible presence of armed elements in the designated pick-up zone prevented us from proceeding with the plan," the statement reads.

Undeterred by these challenges, soldiers carried the bodies on foot for three days, traversing steep slopes and slippery terrain.

The statement highlights the risks and health hazards faced by the troops, particularly due to the advanced stage of decomposition of one of the bodies.

"Our soldiers crossed steep slopes and slippery terrain and put themselves at risks and health hazards (as of one the body is in advanced stage of decomposition) to bring the cadavers down for proper hand-over to the LGU, MHO, and local PNP of Lambunao," the statement said.

The families of the deceased have been informed and continuously updated on the retrieval efforts. The 3ID assures the public that their soldiers are committed to retrieving and turning over the bodies to their families as soon as possible.

The 12th, 61st, and 82nd Infantry Battalions conducted legitimate military engagements in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo and Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo according to Major General Marion R. Sison, 3ID commander.

He emphasized the Army's commitment to human rights and the rule of law, stating all operations were in accordance with the prescribed Rules of Engagement.

Brigadier General Michael G. Samson, 𝟯𝟬𝟭st Infantry "Bayaniyan" Brigade (301IB) commander, praised the 82IB, under Lieutenant Colonel Jovert Pimentel, and support units for their performance against the NPAs in Lambunao.

He stated that the CTG would never win in the fight, with six government-initiated encounters in August resulting in the neutralization of 10 NPA members and the seizure of 14 high-powered and two low-powered firearms.

Samson urged the remnants of the Communist Party of the Philippines/New People's Army/National Democratic Front (CPP/NPA/NDF) to stop the fight and return to the law, availing government programs to start a new life with their families.

“We can't allow them to continue harming the communities; hence, we commit to finish our job with the neutralization of their top leaders. These incidents are unwanted consequences. Again, may I sincerely call all the remnants of the CPP-NPA-NDF or the Communist Terrorist Group, particularly in Panay, to stop the senseless fight and save their lives," Samson said.

Since the August clash, a total of 10 bodies have been recovered in the towns of Lambunao and Calinog, Iloilo. (SunStar Philippines)