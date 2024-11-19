Army facilitates burial of NPA member killed in Aklan clash

THE 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion of the Philippine Army provided a dignified burial for Alias Vinmar, a member of the communist New People's Army (NPA) who was killed during an encounter in Aklan on October 31, 2024.

The burial was provided in partnership with the local government of Lemery, the Provincial Government of Iloilo, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6).

It took place Sunday, November 17, 2024, at the public cemetery in Lemery, Iloilo.

Vinmar, recruited at the age of 17, had been with the armed group for seven years, according to Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta, commanding officer of 12IB.

“Vinmar was the ninth of 11 children, and his family mourns the loss of a thoughtful son and brother. He was the only one absent during his father’s 60th birthday on October 29, 2024, and they did not expect that it would be a permanent absence,” Garsuta said.

He hit Communist Terrorist Group's (CTG's) practice of recruiting minors, saying: “We know that some of them, including Vinmar, were only minors when recruited by the terrorist group. Even in conflict, there is still room for kindness and humanity.”

Garsuta emphasized the importance of upholding human dignity and promoting peace in the region, highlighting the victims of the CTG's lies and deceptions and the need for kindness and humanity in the face of conflict.

The Army leader also renewed calls for remaining NPA members to surrender, offering them a chance to reintegrate into society.

“The government and their families are ready to support them in finding true peace and freedom,” Garsuta added.

The collaboration underscored the Army and local government’s commitment to respecting human dignity while promoting peace and compassion in conflict-affected areas.

The 12IB reported that soldiers engaged in a firefight with remnants of the NPA in Barangay Batobato, Tapaz, Capiz, on November 18, 2024. (Leo Solinap)