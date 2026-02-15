Army leads blood drives, outreach, morale visits in Western Visayas

TWO Philippine Army battalions based in Iloilo conducted separate humanitarian and community outreach activities in the provinces of Capiz and Iloilo to mark Valentine’s Day.

The 12th Infantry Battalion (12IB) joined a Philippine Red Cross (PRC) bloodletting activity in Roxas City, Capiz, on Febuary 14. Simultaneously, the 61st Infantry Battalion (61IB) led a community outreach program in Barangay Indaluyon, Igbaras, Iloilo.

Lieutenant ColonelJekyll Julian Dulawan, 61IB commanding officer, said the mission aims to secure communities and show compassion for the people.

“Through activities like this, we remind everyone that the government is here to support and protect them,” Dulawan said.

He added that the unit continues to encourage those involved in armed struggle to choose peace and surrender to become partners in building a progressive community.

The 12IB soldiers participated in the blood donation drive titled “Dugo Mo Sugpon sa Kabuhi Ko Part 7” at the School Division Office in Barangay Banica, Roxas City. The activity sought to replenish local blood supplies for patients undergoing surgery, dialysis, and emergency procedures.

Personnel from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and local teachers also participated.

The 12IB, led by Lieutenant Colonel Richard Caliva, said the involvement forms part of its commitment to community service beyond its security mandate.

Before the blood drive, the 12IB conducted morale visits to Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit Active Auxiliary (CAA) detachments in Malitbog and Roxas 8 in Tapaz, Capiz, on Febuary 9 and 10.

The battalion leadership held a “Talk to Troops” session to check the welfare of personnel serving as force multipliers. The unit distributed rice, canned goods, and cash assistance for food augmentation to support the auxiliaries.

The 12IB said regular engagement ensures auxiliaries remain motivated while performing duties in remote areas.

In Igbaras, the 61IB outreach in Sitio Trangkalan was held under the theme “A Mission of Love: A Valentine for Hunter Troopers.” The activity was coordinated with barangay officials led by Punong Barangay Carlito Eclar.

The outreach was facilitated by Bravo Company under 1st Lieutenant Andrian Latigay.

The 61IB said the activity highlights its commitment to people-centered initiatives and community development in geographically isolated areas.

Both the 12IB, based in Calinog, and the 61IB, based in Miagao, continue to support peace and development initiatives in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)