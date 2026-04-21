Army neutralizes 19 CTG remnants, seizes firearms

THE 79th Infantry (Masaligan) Battalion (79IB) under the 303rd Infantry (Brown Eagle) Brigade neutralized 19 remnants of the dismantled Northern Negros Front (NNF) of the Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in a series of encounters in Negros Occidental.

The troops also seized assorted firearms during the encounters in Sitio Sinugmawan and Sitio Plariding, Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental, following combat operations launched based on information from a concerned citizen on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) based in Jamindan, Capiz, commended the troops and the local community for their role in the operation.

“We commend the bravery and determination of our operating troops, as well as the vigilance and cooperation of the Negrenses, whose steadfast commitment to CTG-free communities greatly contributed to this victory,” he said.

“These combat operations -- backed by reliable information and executed with precision -- are part of the Army’s continuing efforts in Negros to neutralize all remnants of the CTG and achieve total victory in the fight against insurgency,” he added.

The first encounter happened at 3:58 a.m. in Sitio Sinugmawan while troops were conducting focused military operations after receiving reports on the presence of armed NNF remnants in the area.

Government forces recovered one assault rifle, two rifle grenades, one hand grenade, bandoliers, about 20 hammocks, backpacks, food supplies, and other personal belongings from the clash site.

One soldier sustained gunshot wounds on both arms and is now in stable condition.

Pursuit operations by the 79IB led to seven successive encounters with fleeing CTG remnants in Sitio Plariding within the same barangay.

The firefights, which lasted from 10 to 35 minutes each, resulted in the neutralization of 19 individuals believed to be members of the NNF.

Authorities have yet to establish the identities of those killed.

Troops also recovered assorted assault rifles from the encounter areas.

The 3ID attributed the success of the operation to strong coordination with residents, noting that community support remains a key factor in dismantling insurgent groups in Negros Occidental.

Samson reiterated his appeal to remaining CTG members to surrender and return to the government, emphasizing peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“We do not rejoice whenever lives are lost, but we cannot prevent such tragedies, as they are the consequence of taking up arms and fighting against the government,” he said.

He further urged them to abandon armed struggle and take advantage of government reintegration programs.

“Hence, we reiterate our call to the remaining NPAs in Negros to return to the folds of the law to avoid unnecessary misfortune and death. Problems and issues can always be resolved peacefully, without the pointless loss of lives. Lay down your arms, avail of E-Clip, and start a new and peaceful life with your loved ones. The path of violence leads only to suffering, but the path of peace offers hope, justice, and a future worth living,” Samson added.

The Philippine Army said operations will continue to ensure the complete dismantling of remaining CTG elements in Negros and to maintain peace and security in affected communities. (Leo Solinap)