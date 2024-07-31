Army neutralizes NPA remnant in Negros Occidental encounter

A CLASH with members of the Philippine Army's 15th Infantry (Molave) Battalion in Cauayan, Negros Occidental, resulted in the death of a member of the communist New People's Army (NPA) on July 29, 2024.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, commended the 15th Infantry Battalion and the local community for their collaboration in neutralizing Ramon Moico Enseniales, alias Art/Bugtong.

He urged remaining NPA members to embrace a peaceful life by laying down their arms and availing themselves of the government's Enhanced-Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip).

"There is still time for you to lay down your arms, reintegrate into society, start anew by availing E-CLIP, and reunite with your families before it's too late. A new life awaits you in a community where everyone is united in striving towards a shared vision of achieving an environment with Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips)," Sison said.

The encounter occurred in Purok 5, Barangay Basak, Cauayan, Negros Occidental, after soldiers responded to reports of approximately five NPA members in the area at 11:42 a.m.

A brief firefight lasted roughly two minutes before the remaining NPA members fled toward the northeast.

Recovered from the scene was the body of Enseniales, a 64-year-old resident of Purok 1, Barangay Tambad, Cauayan, Negros Occidental.

Epeania, Enseniales' wife, confirmed that he was a member of the defunct South West Front (SWF) Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros Cebu Bohol Siquijor (KR-NCBS).

Authorities seized an improvised 12-gauge shotgun, two hand grenades, three keypad cellphones, personal belongings, and subversive documents with valuable intelligence from the encounter site.

The incident brought the total number of neutralized NPA members by the 3ID in Western and Central Visayas to 42 in 2024.

Of these, 21 were from Negros Island and 21 from Panay. Sixteen were killed in encounters, 24 surrendered, and two were arrested/captured. (Leo Solinap)