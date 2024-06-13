Army, PNP leads 126th Independence Day Celebration in Panay Island

THE Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division joined the nation in celebrating the 126th Independence Day with a flag-raising ceremony at Camp Macario B. Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz on June 12, 2024.

Major General Marion Sison, 3ID Commander, led the ceremony attended by officers, enlisted personnel, civilian employees, and their families.

The celebration's theme, "Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan" (Freedom, Future, History), was deeply ingrained throughout the event.

Sison urged the Spearhead Troopers to remember the sacrifices of their forefathers who fought for the country's freedom.

"We salute and remember their heroic deeds, their courage to defy the odds despite inferiority, and face the challenge of time to ensure a peaceful environment livable for future generations. It is a day to honor our past, celebrate our present, and envision a future where liberty and justice prevail for all,” Sison said.

Sison also paid tribute to the 3ID personnel who died defending the people and peace in Western and Central Visayas.

“Our fallen brothers served and sacrificed their lives for a purpose far beyond and greater than themselves, and this made them modern-day heroes. Their stories shall serve as our inspiration and motivation to perform our mandates with sincerity, honesty and devotion to genuine public service," Sison said.

Sison concluded his message with a call to renew the pledge of protecting and defending the Philippines.

"Today, as we wave our flag high and sing our national anthem with pride, let us renew our pledge to protect and defend our beloved country. Let us help build a nation where every individual, regardless of background, can live with dignity and hope,” Sison concluded.

In Iloilo City, the Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas commemorated the 126th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:00 am, at Camp Martin Teofilo Delgado, Fort San Pedro.

The event's theme echoed the national celebration.

The ceremony began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony led by PRO-Western Visayas Regional Director, Brigadier General Jack Wanky, at the monument of General Martin Teofilo Delgado. This was followed by a flag-raising ceremony.

During the program, Police Colonel Joriz Cantoria, deputy regional director of PRO-Western Visayas, read the Independence Day message from Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil.

Marbil's message emphasized the vital role of the PNP in safeguarding Philippine Independence.

“As members of the PNP, we are entrusted with the solemn duty of upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of our fellow Filipinos. On this momentous occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy, and nationhood. Let us stand united in our resolve to build a nation where every Filipino can thrive with dignity, equality, and opportunity," he said.

The ceremony concluded with the symbolic release of white doves, representing freedom, followed by a heartfelt rendition of the "Pilipinas Kong Mahal."

The event was attended by the PRO-Western Visayas Command Group, regional staff, chiefs of National Support Units, and PRO-Western Visayas personnel.

In line with the celebration of Philippine Independence Day, the PRO-Western Visayas held a special program for dependents of police personnel aged three to 15 years old.

The event, dubbed "Freedom Fest: Independence Day Special for PNP Dependents," was held at the PRO-Western Visayas Multi-Purpose Hall in Camp Martin Teofilo Delgado, Fort San Pedro in Iloilo City in collaboration with the Officers' Ladies Club.

The activity aimed to strengthen camaraderie among PNP families while commemorating the nation's independence.

The program facilitated families to contemplate the sacrifices of national heroes who secured Filipino freedom, while also instilling patriotic and nationalistic values in the younger generation.

Julie Wanky, adviser of the PRO-Western Visayas Officers' Ladies Club, graced the event.

PNP dependents participated in various games, enjoyed film screenings, and embarked on tours inside Camp Delgado and historical sites in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)