Army, police strengthen partnership in Western Visayas

MAJOR General Michael Samson, commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), served as guest of honor and speaker during the Monday Flag Raising and Awarding Ceremony of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) held on November 10, 2025, at Camp Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, led the ceremony with Deputy Regional Director for Administration Police Brigadier General Alexander Mariano and Chief of Regional Staff Police Colonel Jerome D. Afuyog Jr. Major General Samson joined the officials in honoring outstanding police personnel for exemplary performance in service.

Samson also conferred Military Merit Medals on selected personnel of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), including its director, Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, in recognition of their meritorious actions that contributed significantly to the success of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) anti-insurgency campaign in Western Visayas.

In his message, Samson underscored the long-standing partnership between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the AFP, highlighting their shared commitment to maintaining peace, security, and public safety in the region.

“This synergy between our organizations has become a model of cooperation. We have proven that true strength lies not only in numbers or firepower, but in unity of purpose and mutual trust,” Samson said.

He expressed gratitude to the men and women of PRO 6 for their vital role in the AFP’s counter-insurgency operations that led to the weakening of the communist terrorist group (CTG) in Western Visayas.

“You have been our primary partners in law enforcement and prosecution, ensuring that those who threaten peace and stability are held accountable under the rule of law. We in the Armed Forces are proud to have the PNP as our partner on every front—whether in counter-terrorism, anti-criminality, or humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Truly, the blue and the green have become a lasting symbol of unity and shared purpose in safeguarding the people of Western Visayas,” he added.

The event reaffirmed the strong collaboration between the police and military forces in ensuring lasting peace and development in the region.

Both institutions committed to sustaining joint efforts in addressing insurgency, criminality, and other threats to security. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)