Army pushes to finish anti-insurgency efforts, shifts focus on territorial defense

THE commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army has directed troops to eliminate remaining members of the Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT) in Western and Central Visayas by year-end, setting the stage for a shift to territorial defense operations.

Speaking at recent visits to the 302nd Infantry Brigade based in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, and Joint Task Force in Cebu from October 21 to 22, 2024, Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the Army's 3ID, emphasized the importance of "focus, discipline, and perseverance" in combating a "thinking enemy."

“We must remain vigilant and not rest on our laurels," Sison said

The commander said the focus will be on continuous focused military operations (FMOs) and counter communist terrorist Group (CTG) urban operations to end insurgency by the end of the year.

"There must be 'zero' remnants of the CTG in our Joint Operational Area (JOA), just like what we did in the Province of Bohol. We must protect and sustain the gains we made towards achieving a Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips) environment in Negros Island," Sison said.

Sison acknowledged the CTG is weakening yet warned of the group’s ongoing legal maneuvers, stressing the necessity of a full response to urban threats.

He visited Negros from October 9 to 10, 2024, to ensure the division's campaign against insurgency and personnel's well-being. He reiterated the division's commitment to achieving victory over the NPA in Western and Central Visayas, directing troops to pursue defunct Guerilla Fronts.

Sison also addressed the importance of maintaining the high trust and approval rating of the Armed Forces, reminding troops to uphold human rights and avoid harmful behavior.

“We are the protectors of the people; hence, any form of abuse is unacceptable,” Sison said.

Sison urged everyone to uphold discipline, avoid gambling and harmful vices, and support their families while protecting their nation. He also encouraged prayers for themselves, their loved ones, their unit, and their country, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the people.

"I trust that you will also care for and support your respective family. Above all, don’t forget to pray for yourselves, your loved ones, your unit, and your country," Sison concluded. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)