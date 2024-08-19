Army recovers remains of top NPA leaders in Iloilo

SOLDIERS from the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) successfully retrieved the bodies of three high-ranking leaders of the communist New People's Army (NPA) in Lambunao, Iloilo on August 19, 2024.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the Army's 3ID, said soldiers on the ground worked tirelessly to expedite the retrieval of cadavers despite facing significant health risks, ensuring their safety and timely return home.

“This mission underscores the dedication and courage of our troops, who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the proper return of cadavers of these CTG leaders to their families and loved ones,” Sison said.

The operation, conducted by the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion under Lieutenant Colonel Jovert Pimentel, was a testament to the soldiers' bravery and dedication in the face of danger and harsh conditions, said Sison.

The retrieval mission began after an encounter in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, on August 15, 2024.

The encounter resulted in the deaths of Maria Concepcion Araneta Bocala (Concha), the former secretary and current deputy secretary of Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-P); and Rewilmar "Vivian" Torato Teodosio (Mia/Babes/Mara), the secretary of Central Front (W), KR-P.

The body of Vicente Hinojales (Arjie, Hadjie, Mandi, LJ), regional secretary of KR-P, was found in an advanced state of decomposition hours before the encounter.

The soldiers faced challenging conditions for over three days, including steep and slippery slopes, and the constant threat of encounters with remaining NPA members. They also had to contend with the health hazards posed by the decomposed body, said the Philippine Army.

Despite these challenges, the soldiers remained focused on their mission to ensure the remains were returned to their families.

On August 19, the Tactical Operations Group (TOG) in Western Visayas of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) deployed an S-70i Black Hawk helicopter to airlift the remains after days of trekking to the designated pick-up zone in Sitio Igdagmay, Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo.

The corpses were then transported to Caspe Funeral Homes in Lambunao, Iloilo, for post-mortem investigation and autopsy before being released to their families.

While acknowledging the deaths of these leaders will significantly weaken the KR-P leadership, Sison emphasized the continued threat posed by remaining NPA cadres aiming to fill the leadership vacuum.

He vowed to maintain pressure and prevent the insurgency from recovering, especially with the support of local communities.

“While we delivered a debilitating blow into the KR-P with the deaths of Bocala, Hinojales, and Teodosio, along with other ranking leaders, the more challenging task is how to finish our fight against local communist armed conflict,” Sison said.

He urged NPA members and sectoral front organizations to work together to end the menace that has caused more troubles in over five decades.

The 12th, 61st, and 82nd IB conducted legitimate military engagements in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, and Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, Iloilo, with 10 bodies recovered following the August clash. (Leo Solinap)