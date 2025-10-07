Army seizes 3 high-powered firearms from CTG remnants in Capiz

TROOPS from the Philippine Army’s 82nd Infantry (Bantay-Laya) Battalion (82IB) based in Banga, Aklan, seized three high-powered firearms and several personal belongings of fleeing remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) on September 28, 2025, in Capiz.

The operation was carried out following information provided by a former rebel who recently surrendered to the combined troops of the Army’s 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade (301Bde).

“The vigilance of the local populace, along with a tip-off from the former rebel who recently yielded to the combined troops of the Army’s 301Bde, led the troops to the location of war items,” the Army reported.

Among the recovered items were two M16A1 rifles, one M653 rifle, and various personal belongings.

The firearms and other materials were left behind by CTG members who escaped after a series of armed encounters in the province.

The Army said the latest recovery brought the total number of high-powered firearms seized in recent operations in Capiz to six, further weakening the armed capability of the CTG remnants in Central Panay.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), lauded the 82IB troops for their continued success in the military’s anti-insurgency campaign.

“This is a clear manifestation that the remaining NPAs are continuously losing both their armed capability and support base. It also demonstrates that the sustained anti-insurgency efforts of the 3ID are yielding positive results in dismantling the last remaining strongholds of the CTG in Capiz,” Samson said.

He also expressed gratitude to residents and former rebels who have been instrumental in providing information leading to successful operations.

“Their courage and cooperation remain vital in advancing peace, healing, and reconciliation across Western Visayas,” Samson added.

The division commander reaffirmed the Army’s determination to eliminate all remnants of the communist insurgency in the region.

“The 3ID will not stop until all communities in the region are free from the remnants of the CTG. We are committed to achieving total victory in our fight against insurgency and restoring peace and development in every barangay,” Samson said.

The Philippine Army continues to strengthen its coordination with local residents, government agencies, and former rebels in sustaining peace and development initiatives across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)