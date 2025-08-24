Army seizes 5 high-powered firearms in Capiz clashes

THE Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) seized five high-powered firearms during three separate engagements at the boundaries of Barangays Agpalali, Artuz, and Tabon in Tapaz, Capiz, involving remnants of the Central Front and Regional Sentro de Grabidad (RSDG) of the Komiteng Rehiyon–Panay (KR-Panay) on August 22, 2025.

The first clash occurred around 2 a.m. when troops from the 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion based in Calinog, Iloilo, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta; the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion based in Banga, Aklan, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Jovert Pimentel; and the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion based in Miagao, Iloilo, under Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, engaged armed elements with critical air support from the Philippine Air Force’s 5th Fighter Wing, 15th Strike Wing, Airlift Wing, and Tactical Operations Group in Western Visayas (TOG 6).

At 9:27 a.m., a second firefight broke out in Barangay Agpalali between the 12IB and around 10 members of the same armed group.

The clash lasted about 20 minutes, resulting in the recovery of two M14 rifles, one M16 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, and one Garand rifle.

A third encounter followed at around 3 p.m. in Sitio Bagacay, Barangay Tabon, Tapaz. One soldier sustained a minor shrapnel wound to the left shoulder during the series of clashes and is now in stable condition.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID headquartered in Jamindan, Capiz, commended the success of the joint Army and Air Force operation and credited the vigilance of local residents for its accomplishment.

“The seizure of these high-powered firearms further weakens the already dwindling capability of the remnants of the CTG in Panay. This is a clear manifestation of the people’s growing rejection of their terroristic acts and deceptive propaganda. Rest assured, your Army will remain relentless in our pursuit to achieve lasting peace in Western Visayas,” Samson said in a press release on August 24, 2025.

He called on the remaining members of the CTG to surrender their weapons and seek reconciliation. He also highlighted the government's Enhanced-Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) and Amnesty Program as avenues for those who choose peace.

Samson emphasized the futility of continuing the conflict, stating: “Let us not waste another life in pursuit of a lost cause.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)