Army seizes NPA 'arms cache' in Antique

THE Philippine Army's 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) based in Miagao, Iloilo seized a high-powered firearm and other war materials from a Communist New People's Army (NPA) arms cache at Sitio Danao, Barangay Valderrama, Antique, on November 21, 2024.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army commended the troops for their relentless efforts in dismantling the Communist Terrorist Group's (CTG) or NPA’s operations on Panay Island.

"We commend our troops for capturing the CTG arms cache in Antique. This success is also attributed to our former rebel, who provided us with reliable information, leading to the seizure of the terrorist group's high-powered firearm and other war materials," Sison said.

The 3ID emphasized that the seizure significantly weakens the NPA’s ability to regroup.

Sison stated that their operations will continue, aiming to dismantle their support system, prevent resurgence, and ensure the safety of the people by seizing their weapons.

"We will continue our anti-insurgency efforts until we completely eliminate all remnants of the CTG in Panay and achieve our desired Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips) environment for all Panaynons," Sison said.

Former Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay member alias Negro provided information about the arms cache's location, which was seized by the 61IB on July 29th. The cache contained an M16 Assault Rifle, 20 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, two long and three short magazines for the rifle. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)