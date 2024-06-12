Army seizes NPA war materials in Antique encounters

THE Philippine Army's 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion seized war materials belonging to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) also known as Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT) after encounters in Barangay Culyat, Valderrama, Antique on June 10, 2024.

The 12IB of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army first encounter occurred at around 9:50 am when the 12IB soldiers engaged approximately 20 members of the Regional Headquarters, Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (RHQ, KR-P) in a firefight that lasted for nearly five minutes.

The NPA subsequently withdrew towards the north and northwest.

During a pursuit operation launched at 3:30 pm, the troops encountered another group of roughly 12 CNTs, leading to a 15-minute exchange of fire.

The NPA rebels again fled towards the north after the clash.

Two encounters led to the recovery of numerous war materials, including ammunition for M16, M14, and AK47 rifles, USB drives, a Baofeng radio, empty M16 shells, medical equipment, and personal belongings.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3ID, commended the 12IB troops and the residents for their collaboration that led to the successful interdiction of the CNTs' activities and the seizure of their war materials.

"Let us continue to foster a culture of cooperation and collaboration to prevent the remaining communist terrorists from conducting any criminal activities in our communities," Sison said.

With the support of all Panaynons, Sison said they are optimistic about achieving a stable internal peace and security state for Panay Island. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)