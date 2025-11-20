Army sustains humanitarian operations in Cebu after 'Tino'

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division with headquarters at Jamindan in Capiz continued its humanitarian efforts in Cebu after Typhoon Tino, conducting clearing operations, search and retrieval work, and relief support from November 13 to 18, 2025, in several severely hit communities across the province.

The operations were carried out by the Joint Task Group Cebu in coordination with the 53rd Engineer Brigade to assist residents affected by the typhoon.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID, said the commitment of the deployed troops reflects the Army’s dedication to the communities they serve.

“I commend our troops for their tireless efforts in the face of adversity. Their courage and compassion reflect the true spirit of service, placing the welfare of the people above all else, being present, being dependable, and being ready to act when our communities need us most. To the people of Cebu, rest assured: the Spearhead Troopers will remain by your side until full recovery is achieved,” Samson said.

According to the division, Disaster Response Teams supported various humanitarian activities during the six-day period.

Clearing operations continued in Barangay Cotcot in Liloan, Barangay Poblacion in Talisay City, and Barangay Buluang in Compostela. Teams also assisted in search and retrieval operations in Barangay Cabadiangan in Compostela, where they transported a cadaver as part of the response mission.

Personnel also helped unload relief goods in Talisay City to speed up the distribution of essential supplies to affected households. Officials said the division’s units were among the first responders when Typhoon Tino struck Cebu, allowing them to begin operations immediately after the storm passed.

The Army said the sustained presence of the 3ID and the 53rd Engineer Brigade formed part of their continuing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) mission, ensuring that affected communities receive support in cleanup, recovery, and assistance efforts until normalcy is restored. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)