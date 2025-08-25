Army’s 3ID marks National Heroes Day with blood donation drive

THE Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) with headquarters at Jamindan, Capiz, in partnership with Camp Peralta Station Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital Inc. Iloilo, held a blood donation activity at the 3ID Covered Gym, Camp Gen. Macario B. Peralta Jr., Jamindan, Capiz, in honor of National Heroes Day on August 25, 2025.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID, underscored the importance of the initiative during the National Heroes Day celebration.

“This blood donation drive is more than a medical mission; it is a living tribute to the courage and sacrifice of our heroes. By giving blood, we give life,” he said.

Samson emphasized honoring individuals who sacrificed their lives for the sake of present freedom and future prospects.

The activity aimed to pay tribute to the nation’s heroes past and present by promoting bayanihan through voluntary blood donation.

A total of 196 individuals registered, and 69 successfully donated blood.

He added that heroism should be reflected in daily acts of service.

“Today’s soldiers and citizens alike can be heroes in their own right through compassion and solidarity,” Samson said.

The initiative also highlighted the strong partnership between the military and civilian institutions in advancing health and humanitarian efforts across Western and Central Visayas. (Leo Solinap)