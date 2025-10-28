Army’s 61IB leads Serbisyo Caravan in San Joaquin

THE Philippine Army’s 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB), through its Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program (MCSSP), spearheaded the RCSP 2025 Serbisyo Caravan and Ugnayan sa Barangay at Barangay Maninila, San Joaquin, Iloilo on October 24, 2025.

The activity, part of the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP), aimed to deliver government services to residents in far-flung areas while strengthening peace and development efforts.

The initiative underscored the 61IB’s continued engagement with communities under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, commander of the battalion based in Miagao, Iloilo.

The Serbisyo Caravan brings the government closer to the people. It’s a testament to our unity in serving communities that deserve access to basic services and opportunities.

The 61IB’s Hunter Peacemakers were joined by local leaders and health professionals, including Optical Specialist Dr. Ma. Cristina Basco, MD Volunteer Dr. Jessie John Segundera, and Registered Midwife Minda Molase, who provided free medical consultations and assistance to residents.

Municipal officials led by Mayor Lawyer Joe Abad Lazaro and Vice Mayor Ivy Mae Selibio Crespo, together with the members of the Sangguniang Bayan, supported the event.

Barangay Maninila officials headed by Barangay Captain Leonardo Sefulan facilitated the program, ensuring active participation from the community.

Also in attendance were LGOO VII Raymundo D. Palanog, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) cluster head; LGOO VI John Patrick Jess Jacildo, Municipal Local Government Operations officer; and Lito Abrico, director of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Region VI.

Their presence highlighted the collective effort of national and local agencies to sustain peace and promote inclusive governance.

Residents from Barangay Maninila and nearby communities availed of medical consultations, government assistance, and public information services throughout the day.

The caravan reinforced the national government’s commitment to empowering local communities and bridging gaps between citizens and public institutions. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)