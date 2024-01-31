Army's Spearhead Division celebrates commissioning of 4 new officers

FOUR regular soldiers from the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, Camp Jamindan Peralta in Capiz have successfully become officers through their dedication and hard work.

This achievement highlights their professional growth within the Army.

Donna Grace Legaspi, Neva Jane Galvez, Giessallyn Alacrito, and Melven Zausa, all 2nd Lieutenants, finished their 45-day Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) at the Army's Reserve Command Training School in Camp Riego de Dios, Tanza, Cavite on January 29, 2029.

This marked the end of their time as Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and the start of their time as Call to Active Duty (CAD) officers.

Before taking on their new jobs, these individuals were Army Corporals in different 3ID units. They went through a lot of training to get ready.

Galvez worked in the Division's Governance and Strategy Management Office (GSMO), Legaspi in the 302nd Infantry Brigade, Alacrito in the 82nd Infantry Battalion, and Zausa in the 94th Infantry Battalion.

The Citizen Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservist Act, or Republic Act 7077, gave Galvez and Alacrito their commissions. They were both ROTC leaders and passed the criminology test.

Legaspi and Zausa, meanwhile, moved on to the Probationary Officer Training Course (POTC), which shows that there are different ways for regular people to get promoted.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the Army's 3ID, praised the new officers' hard work and drive. He praised them for not giving up and said that he hoped their story would encourage other regular soldiers to strive for officer posts, living up to the Philippine Army's core values of honor, patriotism, and duty.

"Congratulations to our four enlisted personnel for completing the Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) as Call to Active Duty (CAD) officers. May your story of rising through the ranks inspire other enlisted soldiers with the potential to pursue the same path and become future officers, embodying the core values of the Philippine Army: Honor, Patriotism, and Duty in serving and securing the people and the country," Sison said.

This story of rising through the ranks to become an officer not only honors the accomplishments of 2nd Lieutenants Legaspi, Galvez, Alacrito, and Zausa, but it also serves as an example for other soldiers who want to do their best and take on leadership roles. (Leo Solinap/PR)