Asean meetings seen to boost Iloilo industries

PREPARATIONS are now in full swing as Iloilo City’s hosting of key meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit 2026 draws near, with arrivals of member countries’ representatives expected from February 24 to 27, 2026.

Mayor Raisa Treñas welcomed the high-impact opportunity, emphasizing the honor of being chosen as the host city.

“Daku gid nga dungog nga napilian ang aton syudad kay of all the cities, isa ang Iloilo sa ginpili. Kag subong ang Iloilo City Government is making sure nga ang mga bisita naton maasikaso kag matatapan,” the mayor said during a press conference Thursday, February 19, 2026.

To ensure readiness, the Iloilo City Government convened an inter-agency coordination meeting last February 16 with national government partners.

The city is extending full support to the Department of Tourism and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, which serve as lead organizing agencies.

As part of the hosting preparations, Iloilo City will showcase its distinct cultural and tourism assets, including heritage houses, its food as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, and its distinction as an Asean Clean Tourist City Award recipient.

Activities and tours will highlight local cuisine, heritage venues, and locally curated dining experiences outside official meetings.

According to the local chief executive, three major Asean-related meetings are scheduled in the city through May, largely focused on economic and trade cooperation.

The City Government hopes the hosting will boost global visibility for local industries.

“Since last year we have been trying to expose our local industries in international trade fairs in Manila. If we help our local industries, direct impact man na sa aton communities: madamo nga trabaho and economic activity diri sa syudad,” Treñas added.

Recently, Iloilo City, through the Metro Iloilo Guimaras Economic Development Council, participated in major trade expos in Manila to further promote Ilonggo products and enterprises: World Food Expo, Manila FAME, and World Bazaar Festival.

Meanwhile, security preparations are ongoing in coordination with the police, including finalization of protocols and augmentation of personnel to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the meetings.

While the city coordinates logistics on the ground, final details remain with concerned national agencies. (PR)